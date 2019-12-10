Ever wonder about the interior appearance of Arcadia’s historic homes?
The DeSoto County Historical Society invites you to discover the heart of historic homes and buildings decorated for the holiday season during the Holiday Historic Home and Building Tour on Dec. 14.
The Tour begins at the Tree of Knowledge Park on west Oak Street, where buses will transport tour-goers to the featured residences. Each home will have docents to share the history and guide visitors. The list of the structures for this year’s tour will remain a secret until the day of the tour.
All of the homes and buildings on the tour are located in the Arcadia Historic District listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1984. The district encompasses a 58-block area, approximately 340 acres — located in two plats registered in 1886.
Dating from the late 1880s to the 1930s, the District’s 374 structures included churches, residences, and schools, as well as commercial, entertainment, governmental and industrial buildings. Especially in the residential neighborhoods, the integrity and late-nineteenth century appearance were well-preserved at the time of its nomination.
The Tree of Knowledge Park will also be the location of the free Saturday Night Lights “Holiday Extravaganza” with DeSoto County students performing in instrumental ensembles and choirs plus a visit from Santa, crafts and activities for the children and more.
All proceeds will benefit the Society’s efforts to preserve and promote the history of DeSoto County.
