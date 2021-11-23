This year's theme is "Holidays Under the Stars" and will incorporate elements of nature and the outdoors. Through Jan. 2, guided tours will be offered at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. every night or visitors can meander at their own pace on a self-guided tour.
Edison and Ford Winter Estates will kick off the 46th annual Holiday Nights celebration with a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 26.
Photo by Brian Tietz
Edison and Ford Winter Estates will kick off the 46th annual Holiday Nights celebration with a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. Guests can participate in the countdown with Dave Elias from NBC-2 when the historic Mysore Fig on the Ford property will be lit with thousands of animated lights choreographed to holiday music. Female vocalists, The American Sirens, will perform shortly after the tree lighting.
This year's theme is "Holidays Under the Stars" and will incorporate elements of nature and the outdoors. Holiday Nights will be open Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, but closed Christmas Day. Through Jan. 2, guided tours will be offered at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. every night or visitors can meander at their own pace on a self-guided tour. Guided, inside-the-homes tours will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 8 and 15 for a special up-close look at the homes' decorated interiors.
Families can stroll through the Children's Tree Trail, which features dozens of trees decorated with handmade ornaments from Lee County school children. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting from 6 pm. to 8 p.m. Nov. 26, Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 23. Family science shows with the "Wild Wizard" (Edison's nickname) will take place at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, and Jan. 2.
There will also be music on several nights. Strolling carolers will sing holiday songs on Dec. 8 and 22, the Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers will perform on Dec. 15, a trumpet player will perform on Dec. 18 and 21, and a saxophone player will perform on Dec.17 and 20. An antique circus car (a Calliope) with a built-in pipe organ will be played several times from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 16. Curators will be on hand to answer questions about the car, which is a modified 1914 Model T Ford.
The Ford Cottage Shoppe, Museum Store and Garden Shoppe will be open until 9 p.m. every night and will be stocked with unique gift items for that hard-to-buy-for loved one. Refreshments will be available for purchase on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and Dec. 20-23.
Edison and Ford Winter Estates is at 2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. To purchase tickets or view the nightly schedule, visit the website at www.edisonford.org.
