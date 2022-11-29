If you are looking for a special way to get into the holiday spirit, be sure to come to the Venice Concert Band’s December concert on Dec. 5. Under the leadership of artistic director Bob Miller, the band will present their concert entitled “Holiday Splendor” in the Venice Performing Arts Center on the Venice High School campus.
The overture for this concert is “Joy to the Season.” This piece is an exciting medley of traditional holiday songs that incorporates new and thrilling rhythms into your favorite holiday carols. The carols include “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Pat-a-Pan,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” and “Joy to the World!” A new selection this season is called “Two 16th Century Carols.” “In Dulce Jubilo” is paired with “Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella” in this delightful arrangement that combines both melodies for a very special ending.
The holiday concert continues with “Festive Sounds of Hanukah,” a medley of six songs that highlight the Jewish holiday of Hanukah.
The Venice Concert Band is pleased to present soprano soloist, Melissa Rau, who will perform two selections “Still, Still, Still,” a traditional Austrian Christmas hymn, and the lovely “Candlelight Carol.” For the young at heart, there will be “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” led by Conductor Emeritus Bill Millner and narrated by Bill Matthias.
This concert also includes some more recent holiday selections. The band will be playing “A Mariah Carey Christmas” and “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” — two works that will evoke nostalgic memories of years gone by. To close this very special holiday concert the band will perform a medley of songs from the Broadway stage entitled, “Christmas on Broadway.” This arrangement sparkles from beginning to end with these selections: “It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas,” “Toyland,” “March of the Toys,” “My Favorite Things,” “We Need a Little Christmas” and “God Bless Us Everyone.”
