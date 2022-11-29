If you are looking for a special way to get into the holiday spirit, be sure to come to the Venice Concert Band’s December concert on Dec. 5. Under the leadership of artistic director Bob Miller, the band will present their concert entitled “Holiday Splendor” in the Venice Performing Arts Center on the Venice High School campus.

The overture for this concert is “Joy to the Season.” This piece is an exciting medley of traditional holiday songs that incorporates new and thrilling rhythms into your favorite holiday carols. The carols include “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Pat-a-Pan,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” and “Joy to the World!” A new selection this season is called “Two 16th Century Carols.” “In Dulce Jubilo” is paired with “Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella” in this delightful arrangement that combines both melodies for a very special ending.


