The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art invites the community to a very special holiday event on The Ringling campus. Join The Ringling in supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots, serving Sarasota and Manatee counties. The social distancing event, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 3, is a new twist on the traditional Holiday Splendor toy drive.
Christina Fraser, director of events at The Ringling said, “We love working with the Toys for Tots program and were committed to finding a way to participate this year, even with Covid precautions in place. We have created a unique and safe experience in which guests will drive through the beautiful Ringling grounds. This year instead of having live performances by local school groups, we will be showcasing giant Christmas cards that children have created for the event. We are grateful to live in such a generous community and hope that people will join us in making Christmas brighter for area children.”
Cars will drive through the central campus gate (look for the twinkling lights) and complete the loop around the Museum of Art and exit via the south gate at 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota.
In exchange for unwrapped new toys, guests driving through will receive a $5 off coupon for their next visit to the museum. Metz Catering will serve free cocoa and cookies.
All toys should be new and unwrapped.
Additional information may be found at ringling.org/events/holiday-splendor-drive-through-experience or call 941-359-5700.
