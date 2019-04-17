HomeGrown Palooza is a full day and night of rock ‘n’ roll featuring only local acts. The event takes place at the Sarasota Fairgrounds (3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota) on “Main Field 8” (on the western side — follow the music) from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. April 20.
Attendees will also enjoy food trucks, beer and vendors selling unique arts and crafts, jewelry, clothes and other items. Cost for entry is $10 (cash only); the event is restricted to ages 18 and up.
Twinkle and Rock Soul Radio will headline the festival. Other acts slated to perform include: Bri Rivera SRQ, Devine AF, Triggerfish, The Alvis Brothers, Sons of Thunder, Version 3.0, Nobody’s Fool and Sound of Fury.
Longtime local musician and music fan Jeff Hardy has been planning this event for years, deciding to make it happen when the calendar provided an irresistible opportunity. Hardy, who moved to Sarasota in 1989 and has been a part of the music scene ever since, is looking to provide a great day of music at a cost anyone can afford.
“I’ve lived through the noise ordinance of the ’90s, which helped to shut down a number of live music venues, I’ve lived through changing musical trends and more changes in my own band lineups than I might care to admit,” laughed Hardy. “But I’ve never stopped loving and playing rock ‘n’ roll. This area is rich in musical talent — I hope that local music fans will come out to support and enjoy themselves!”
While the calendar date may change, Hardy plans to make HomeGrown Palooza an annual celebration of homegrown rock ‘n’ roll acts.
Authentic rock, soul and blues singer Twinkle, who is headlining the festival, has devoted her life to music. She was signed to Warner Brothers for her debut album “Haunted By Real Life,” produced by Patrick Leonard (Madonna, Roger Waters, Pink Floyd); it garnered attention on the jazz/pop charts with the title song. Her music video, “Can’t Get Love With Money,” was featured on VH1 and a song of hers was featured on daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”
She has performed and recorded with world-class musicians, including: Aerosmith, Rod Stewart, Dickey Betts, Brian Johnson, Sheryl Crow, Rusted Root, Paul Rodgers (Bad Company), Brian Wilson (Beach Boys), Bud Snyder (Allman Brothers, Dickie Betts Band) and many more. Her band, Rock Soul Radio, includes Tony LeClerc on bass and vocals, Lenny Brooks on guitar, and Benny Puckett on drums.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the gate; cash only. For more information, go to westend941.com/events or email homegrownpalooza@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.