The Suncoast Country Opry Show and Nashville recording artist Johnny Lee Howard presents “Honky Tonk Strait: A Tribute To ‘The King” of Country, George Strait on Jan 25 at the Englewood Event Center, with special guest, country music performer, Jo-Dee Ka$h.
“It’s an honor and a distinct privilege to pay tribute to my hero, my idol, Mr. George Strait,” says Suncoast Country Opry Show president, Johnny Lee Howard. “He’s not called the ‘king of country’ for no reason.”
George Strait is a winner of multiple ACM’s, Artist of the Decade in the 2000’s, and countless other achievements. In a career spanning more than 30 years, over 70 million in album sales and with 60 No. 1 hits, Strait has more number ones than any musical act ever.
The Suncoast Country Opry Shows are backed by the “Nashville-proven” talents of The Suncoast Opry Band, who proudly boasts over a century of Nashville experience, both on the stage and in the studio. “We have assembled some of the very best talent available for this incredible production. All under the direction of talented music director, Ron Fitzgerald. Enormous research and effort went into producing the final produc and Howard is confident his fans will be delighted when they see and hear what’s been prepared.
“Our goal is to live up to our company’s tagline: ‘You’d have to be in Nashville to hear live country music this good!’ And we will live up to it.”
