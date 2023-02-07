Horse Power for Healing in collaboration with the Gilstad Literacy Foundation among other local sponsors are coming together for their first fundraising event to benefit the Charlotte County Imagination Library. The event entitled, “Horses, Kids & Books Carnival, Oh My” will from 10a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 11 at HorsePower for Healing’s ranch off Bermont Road in Punta Gorda.

The Gilstad Literacy Foundation was founded in September of 2021 to manage the Charlotte County chapter of Dolly Parton’s endorsed Imagination Library. The chapter has been previously managed by Charlotte Players since 2011 who still plays a large role in their efforts today.


