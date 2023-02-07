The event will feature various games, horse activities, storytelling, face painting, hay rides and food trucks for those who wish to purchase lunch. Families attending with preschool-age children will be able to register for the Charlotte County Imagination Library program.
Lizzie’s Literacy Bus — an initiative of the Charlotte County Boys & Girls Club — will hand out books for the older children in attendance.
Horse Power for Healing in collaboration with the Gilstad Literacy Foundation among other local sponsors are coming together for their first fundraising event to benefit the Charlotte County Imagination Library. The event entitled, “Horses, Kids & Books Carnival, Oh My” will from 10a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 11 at HorsePower for Healing’s ranch off Bermont Road in Punta Gorda.
The Gilstad Literacy Foundation was founded in September of 2021 to manage the Charlotte County chapter of Dolly Parton’s endorsed Imagination Library. The chapter has been previously managed by Charlotte Players since 2011 who still plays a large role in their efforts today.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a free program available to children 5 years and younger to receive free books regardless of their family’s income level. Each month, an age-appropriate book is mailed to their home in order to help them build their own home library and a love of literacy. Local residents can sign up online at imaginationlibrary.com.
While promoted by Parton, the chapters are not funded by the iconic Country Super Star. Instead, they rely on the sponsorship of community partners as well as fundraising events.
Christine Zimmer, executive director for the Gilstad Literacy Foundation shared that once the board met post Hurricane Ian, they decided to reduce the cost of admission to the event to just $5 a person with children aged 5 and under free. “After the hurricane, the board decided that this would need to be fun and affordable for our local families,” said Zimmer.
While fundraising may have been the initial goal, ultimately, the group is working together to spark a love of literacy in the area’s youth. Zimmer shared that each child at the event will receive a free book. The Charlotte County Imagination Library will have books available for children ages 5 and under while Lizzie’s Literacy Bus — an initiative of the Charlotte County Boys & Girls Club — will hand out books for the older children in attendance.
“It’s just so they can have their own books that they can keep in their houses. United Way data says 40% of families in our area are at poverty level or living paycheck to paycheck. Going to Books-A-Million or even Walmart isn’t an option for these families.” She added that transportation to and the operational hours of local libraries may also present a challenge to families. “Hopefully it will make them want more.”
In collaborating with HorsePower for Healing, Zimmer says it provides a draw and a unique opportunity. “Kids love animals in general. They may not have the opportunity to be up close and personal with horses or an opportunity to ride one. There will be staff there that are trained in working with children and horses that can also answer the kids’ questions. Just the opportunity for the kids to be able to get close to the horses will be very exciting for them.”
Everyone will be asked to sign a release form upon arrival. Closed toe shoes are required since the event activities will be located in the horse pasture.
Parking will be facilitated by the Charlotte High School NJROTC cadets.
