Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles showcases legendary songbook

To call something timeless, it really comes down to the material.
Without flash or flare, the Eagles catalog of music has transcended generations and remained relevant for almost five decades.
Hotel California: “A Salute to the Eagles” has showcased the band’s legendary songbook for more than three decades and will be performing the the mega hits and more at The Charlotte Performing Arts Center on April 8.
Although Hotel California’s lineup has changed over the years, the music stays the same, but never gets stale.
“You have to work at it,” said the spokesperson for the band. “Probably the hardest thing is renewing the shows so it’s fresh every night … finding a way to connect emotionally so that you play it or sing it or tell that story the best way you possibly can so that it might bring a tear of joy to someone’s eye or bring back a memory that gives somebody a connection to their life years before or even just to that moment. That’s really the key.”
Hotel California’s spirited blend of originality and pursuit of excellence has taken the band to a level of international recognition normally reserved only for gold — and platinum — recording artists.
“I’ve been a musician all my life,” said the spokesperson. “I get to go to lots of different places and everywhere we go people are nice to us. I’ve traveled every corner of this country and all over the world but, specifically in America, whether your in the south or the midwest or New England or California, you realize that there are so many similarities in every obscure county and part of America. That, in and of itself, is amazing to me.”
The band’s dynamic show incorporates their very own world-renowned vocal harmony, and authentic instrumentation, including all specialty instruments in a stage spectacle that is both modern and exciting.
“It’s about putting together a good show,” said the spokesperson, “you want to make sure that you sound good and that the show has a flow that people can connect to it.”
“You can’t play every song that people want to hear because we have to limit what we actually do. The philosophy is that we have to give people the hits ... the most popular hits. You have to hit the broadest walk of humanity that enters that room.”
Each concert presents an exciting, showcase of The Eagles megahits such as “Take it Easy,” “Heartache Tonight” and, of course, “Hotel California” as well as selected titles from the solo works of Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh.
“They are (basically) the largest selling American band ever,” said the spokesperson. “A lot of people don’t know that because they didn’t do it with explosions like Kiss or big flashy shows like Michael Jackson. They just did it with great songs … song, after song, after song ... and that’s pretty amazing really.”
The magic and mystique of this timeless music is as powerful as it is captivating for all ages.
“You see kids, teenagers and young adults, they come to the shows and I’ll say to them, ‘this is not the music from your generation’ and they all say the same thing, ‘I love this music. You don’t hear music like this anymore.’ They’re so good ... or the songs are so good,” the spokesperson said.
The dark desert highway leads to The Charlotte Performing Arts Center, located at 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.
The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $29 to $49. For tickets or more information, call 863-494-9362 or visit www.sunevents.com.
