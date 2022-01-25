“Hotter Than July,” a Stevie Wonder/Lionel Richie tribute, brings industry veteran Gerry Williams on keyboard and a seven-piece group — three horns, two guitars, drums and vocal — to Gulf Theater on Feb. 4.
“Hotter Than July,” a Stevie Wonder/Lionel Richie tribute, brings industry veteran Gerry Williams on keyboard and a seven-piece group — three horns, two guitars, drums and vocal — to Gulf Theater on Feb. 4.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Vocal coach and performer Gerry Williams portrays Stevie Wonder and Lionel Richie in his “Hotter Than July” tribute.
Stevland Hardaway Morris — you know him as Stevie Wonder — has held a special place in Gerry Williams’ heart ever since he was a little boy in Winter Haven. His parents and grandparents played
Wonder’s upbeat music all the time.
A portrait of the singer praying, in beaded dreadlocks and shades, hung in his grandparents’ hallway.
“I grew up looking at him like Jesus,” said Williams, laughing. “But then he’s always been about peace and love.
“I pretty much modeled my life on his. I learned to play the piano because of him. I never thought I’d be him in a tribute band, but the music I write is definitely influenced by him.
“I’ve played him, in character, in meet-and-greets, which is a lot of fun. But if I ever really met him, I think I’d pass out!”
Williams spent a 27-year career as a performer in his own funk band and as a vocal coach on reality TV and for celebrities like Mandy Moore and boy-band members Jordan Knight (New Kids on the Block), Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees) and Chris Kirkpatrick (NSYNC).
He started his “Hotter Than July” Stevie Wonder tribute band in 2019, on the threshold of the pandemic.
“But we planned, and the guys at Maximum Bands took a liking to us and got us out everywhere” — from the Daytona Beach Bandshell to Sea World and the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.
In a perfect symmetry, half the show later became a tribute to one of Stevie Wonder’s best friends and collaborators: Lionel Richie.
“I don’t look anything like Lionel Richie,” Williams confessed. “But I dress like him and might put on a wig.
“I also like what Lionel Richie represents. He and Stevie worked together on ‘We Are the World,’ and Lionel really cares about people. I didn’t think I’d be doing a Lionel tribute either, but I appreciate the music so much. They both have so many songs, you can’t do them all.”
But he’ll try anyway, all night long.
The audience will hear an hour-long set of Richie’s songs from The Commodores years, like “Brick House” and “Three Times a Lady,” as well as 1980s songs after Richie went solo, including “All Night Long.”
From Stevie Wonder, they’ll hear an hour of everything from “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” to “I Wish” and “Superstition.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.