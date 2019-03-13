The Hermitage North at New College series continues with the poet Natasha Saje in "How (Not) to Read Poetry,” at 5:30 p.m. on March 14, Room 141 in the Jane Bancroft Cook Library on Koski Plaza, New College of Florida, 5800 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Reservations for this free program are required and can be requested at www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org. For more information about the Hermitage, visit www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
In “How (Not) to Read Poetry,” poet Natasha Sajé will show video clips of poets reading poems and share her insights on the art of reading poetry. Audience members are encouraged to bring a poem to read out loud. Sajé is a professor of English at Westminster College in Salt Lake City where she also curates the Anne Newman Sutton Weeks Poetry Series. In addition, she is a member of the poetry faculty at the Vermont College of Fine Arts M.F.A. in Writing program, and the author of three books of poems, a book of poetry criticism, and many essays. Her work has been honored with the Robert Winner and Alice Fay di Castagnola awards, a Fulbright fellowship, the Campbell Corner Poetry Prize, and the Utah Book Award.
Funding for this event is made possible, in part, through a multi-year grant to New College of Florida from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Award-winning creators of all artistic disciplines are invited to live and work at the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Englewood. During their residencies, they share their talents with the community. Hermitage North at New College is the most recent iteration of this outreach. This free series encompasses artist talks and readings, glimpses of the creation of works-in-progress, and live performances of music, theater, poetry and more.
All programs are subject to change. Please check the Hermitage website or Facebook page to check program status. For more information about the Hermitage, visit www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.