A scene from last season's production of "A Christmas Carol" at Venice Theatre. The Raymond Center is the new name for the former Hamilton Building which had most recently served as the temporary Venice Public Library. Situated on the north end of the theater's three-building campus at 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice, the building is slated to serve as the theater's Arts Education Center, but for now it will house a temporary 128-seat thrust theater.
Venice Theatre is delighted to announce that its original musical version of "A Christmas Carol" will go on, despite major damage to the theater's main performance space. The 21st annual "Christmas Carol" will be performed in The Raymond Center from Dec. 2 through Dec. 19.
Venice Theatre's team is putting the final touches on a plan to use its other spaces on campus for presenting a variety of shows. The 90-seat Pinkerton Theatre on the west side of the main building is expected to be ready for use in January.
A capital campaign to completely renovate The Raymond Center into a state-of-the-art education facility is supported in large part by Venice resident and major donor Carole Raymond for whom the building is now named.
Venice Theatre Executive Producing Director Murray Chase has been leading the hurricane recovery efforts since the theater was severely damaged by the winds of Hurricane Ian.
Chase is also the long-time director of "A Christmas Carol" and encourages community members of all ages and abilities to make an appointment to audition from 2-6 p.m. Oct. 22. Get more information and sign up at www.venicetheatre.org/audtion.
Seats will be limited.
The theater will announce its full 2022-23 schedule in the coming days. Community members interested in donating to the theater's hurricane recovery may do so at www.venicetheatre.org/donate.
