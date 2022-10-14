A scene from last season's production of 'A Christmas Carol'

A scene from last season's production of "A Christmas Carol" at Venice Theatre. The Raymond Center is the new name for the former Hamilton Building which had most recently served as the temporary Venice Public Library. Situated on the north end of the theater's three-building campus at 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice, the building is slated to serve as the theater's Arts Education Center, but for now it will house a temporary 128-seat thrust theater.

 Photo by Renee McVety Photography

Venice Theatre is delighted to announce that its original musical version of "A Christmas Carol" will go on, despite major damage to the theater's main performance space. The 21st annual "Christmas Carol" will be performed in The Raymond Center from Dec. 2 through Dec. 19.

