On Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m., the Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Mr. Bob Miller, will present “See The USA” in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda.
The concert will open with a special rendition of the National Anthem as recorded by Sandi Patti and performed by Doreen Curp.
The concert will feature musical selections from around our great country. You will hear the “Southwest Saga” by Robert Sheldon, with musical moods from the early days out west, and then you will travel east to Tennessee. “Tennessee Salute” includes the sounds of many recognizable country songs made famous in the Tennessee area. There will be a beautiful medley of songs centered on American rivers, featuring “Down By The River” and “Shenandoah.”
When you think about music from the south, you might think of the pure American genre — the spiritual. Doreen Curp will perform “Deep River,” a very emotional spiritual from a collection of seven spirituals entitled “Feel the Spirit,”
The concert will also include two great marches: “March Grandioso” and “Jubilee Concert March.”
“Slim Trombone” by Henry Fillmore will showcase the Charlotte County Band’s trombone section. And Curp will return to the stage to sing Jerome Kern’s “The Way You Look Tonight.”
The program will conclude with two truly great American selections: Jerry Bilik’s “American Civil War Fantasy” and “Absolutely Sousa.” “American Civil War Fantasy” features songs depicting the Civil War — before, during, and after — and ends with the moving “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Absolutely Sousa” will include four of Sousa’s most memorable marches: “The Washington Post,” Semper Fidelis, “The Thunderer” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.” All of these selections should prove to be a marvelous night of music from our great country.
For more information or tickets, visit www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or purchase tickets the evening of the performance at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.
