Have a warm spot in your heart for cold-blooded creatures?
After several delays, Iguanaland, a 12-acre zoo, research and conservation center for reptiles, has opened to satisfy the curiosity of anyone with any level of interest in herpetoculture. Along with hundreds of species of iguanas and other lizards, including some extremely rare varieties, visitors will find a kindred spirit there in Iguanaland's owner and builder, Ty Park.
Park began creating Iguanaland in 2007 when he bought and began converting a former plant nursery a few miles east of Punta Gorda in pursuit of a lifelong dream.
His interest in reptiles began when his father gave him a turtle when he was a 6-year-old in South Korea. Ten years later, his family came to America when his father got a job teaching at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. In college, Park majored in zoology. His goal was to be a zoo director. After college, he opened a pet store. Park discovered his passion for animals was matched by his head for business. He opened two more pet stores, and a pizzeria, and a bar, and he went into real estate.
“I was able to retire pretty early,” Park said. Once his kids were grown, Park got back to his dream of having a zoo. All through the years, he had continued in his interest in reptiles, and had built a reputation as an expert breeder. About 700 rock iguanas are hatched at Iguanaland every year. “That's 10 times more than all the zoos combined in the U.S,” he said. He's in the process of breeding Anegada iguanas for the purpose of reintroducing them in Puerto Rico, where they have become extinct in the wild.
“A lot of big zoos recognize us now,” Park said. “They recognize us as someone who's doing hard work. That's how we got a lot of these rare animals.” Iguanaland has received animals from zoos in Dallas, Fort Worth, Miami, Palm Beach and Atlanta.
For those who know their reptiles, the zoo provides an opportunity to see hundreds of specimens.
A lot of people think iguanas are just iguanas, Park said, but there are 45 different species, and Iguanaland currently has about half of them.
“We have some of the rarest animals on Earth,” Park said. The zoo also has an impressive collection of turtles and tortoises.
“We've got dry land species and wetland species,” said Jacob Trainor, the zoo's chelonian keeper.
Chelonian? “That's pretty much anything with a shell,” Trainor said. To be precise, it's any kind of reptile with a shell: turtles, tortoises and terrapins.
Park's goal is to have 180 different species of turtles and tortoises, which would be about half of all the species on Earth. Trainor said that at last count they had 105 species at the zoo.
“We've got dry land species and wetland species,” he said. Trainor was in the middle of making his rounds feeding the wetland turtles. “Wetland turtles are omnivores,” Trainor said, “They want some meat in their diet.” The main course was a mush that looked something like raw meatloaf mix. Not quite, Trainor explained, it's pureed insects. It's a product that's available to home reptile owners, he said, and it's a good option “if you can't afford a pinkie once a week.”
With so many rare species in one place, the zoo makes an excellent place for research.
For instance, one his star borders is a rare rhinoceros iguana named Donkey Kong, who shares a living space with a female named Princess. Rather than trek to the Dominican Republican, the rhino iguana's natural habitat, and trying to find a specimen to study, researchers and students can come there.
There's a house on the property where researchers and interns can stay. He said he's trying to set up internship programs with local colleges.
Park said he originally planned to keep his zoo private and focus on breeding and conservation work.
“About three years I got the idea, why not share it with the public,” Park said. “I had all these beautiful animals, and I felt almost selfish having them to myself.”
He also saw an opportunity.
“Reptiles have a very negative connotation,” he said. Some of this is instinctive. After all, some reptiles are venomous or otherwise dangerous. But a lot of this aversion is taught, going all the way back to the Bible.
“I'm trying to teach people that these animals are a vital part of nature,” he said.
Today, Park considers education to be zoo's number one function. He hopes to improve the public's perception of reptiles. He also hopes to raise $250,000 a year to support reptilian and amphibian conservation and education programs.
Park had originally budgeted $2 million for Iguanaland. But creating facilities that provided the animals with everything they need, and that met legal specifications and would be aesthetically appealing to guests has pushed the cost of building Iguanaland to about $5 million.
Park said his wife hasn't been too pleased with that. But the cost will be justified if Iguanaland succeeds at being everything he hopes it can be.
“This place is my legacy,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.