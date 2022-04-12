Il Divo’s brings the hits from their vast catalog of songs with an incredible stage production

Following the passing of Il Divo’s Carlos Marín, the remaining members of the multi-national group – America’s David Miller, France’s Sebastien Izambard and Switzerland’s Urs Bühler – will proceed with their tour in tribute to Marin. The tour, previously, the “For Once in My Life Tour” will go on as a "Greatest Hits Tour" and include special guest, Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie.
The tour will be filled with Il Divo’s hits from their vast catalog of songs with an incredible stage production.
“Carlos was a larger-than-life personality, with a rare combination of an incredibly beautiful, God-given voice and absolutely, immense talent. His passion, playfulness and sense of humor made for such a magical persona, and his laugh would always lift anyone up. He was loved by millions of fans all over the world and we were lucky and honored to be able to perform with him in our midst for so many years. We’ll deeply miss his playfulness, friendship and brilliant voice. In his honor, we’ll be setting up a Carlos Marin Foundation and will be playing tribute to his singing in our future shows. May everyone remember him for his beautiful soul, his amazing talent and may he forever rest in peace,” said Miller, Izambard and Bühler in a statement.
The tour supports their 10th studio album, "For Once In My Life: A Celebration Of Motown," as well as the Carlos Marín Foundation.
