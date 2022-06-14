From the audience favorite "Comedy Lottery" and the return of Florida Studio Theatre's Improv’s Independence Day tradition, "When X Meets Y: American Revolution," to a fully improvised disaster movie, "We’re Doomed," this summer is packed with a wide variety of performance styles and techniques.
Getting the summer improv lineup started on June 11, is "Comedy Lottery," one of FST Improv’s most popular shows. At each performance, 12 audience members determine the night’s lineup by picking from FST’s bucket of over 50 different short-form improv games. Once the evening’s games are chosen, FST’s cast of highly adaptable improvisers are off to the races, spinning scenes, sketches and songs to win the audience’s laughter.
Following "Comedy Lottery" is "When X Meets Y: American Revolution," on July 2, a special, one-night-only holiday improv show celebrating Independence Day. Inspired by audience suggestions and three random notes on the keyboard, members of FST Improv will weave a musical story of love and laughter set during the American Revolution. Performed in the style of "Hamilton," this thrilling musical improv show follows a band of colonists as they fight the British — while falling in love at the same time.
“We’re so excited about the return of this show,” said Will Luera, FST’s director of improv. “'When X Meets Y: American Revolution' has become an important fourth of July tradition for many people in our community. Although the show will feel familiar, we have a brand-new cast this year, so this incarnation of the show promises to be entirely new for the audience.”
Next up is "The More You Know," an exclusive performance where members of FST Improv use audience suggestions to create a John Hughes back to school-style epic. On Aug. 6, FST’s cast of funny people will create uproarious characters and memorable plot twists that will remind audiences of the timeless personalities and quirky problems of high school.
On Aug. 13, FST Improv brings audiences a fully improvised motion picture with "We’re Doomed." At each performance, the cast of will create an improvised movie — along with previews for other films — completely on the spot based on a title provided by the audience. The performers will use unique staging, special effects, and more to recreate the excitement and magic of the silver screen.
“'We’re Doomed' has proven to be a fan favorite during Halloween, so we knew that we wanted to bring it back and revamp it for a longer run,” said Luera. “But this time, instead of only paying homage to horror movies, we will be doing a sendup to the summer blockbuster. Members of FST Improv will be gathering inspiration from disaster movie classics like "Independence Day," "Jurassic Park" and more. The only thing missing will be the popcorn and sticky floors.”
Bringing the summer season to a close is "Thank You for Being a Friend," which will play in FST’s Bowne’s Lab for one-night-only on Sept. 10. This long-form improv show captures the essence of television’s most beloved genre, the sitcom. With the audience’s help, members of FST Improv will make up two different, half-hour episodes of a never-before-seen sitcom on the spot. Audiences will also enjoy improvised commercials and a spontaneously created theme song.
Back for another season of laughter are returning cast members Will Luera, Kevin Allen, Suzanne Beaulieu, Sarah Durham, Darryl Knapp, Emily Levin, Shawn McWhinnie, Sal Piccolo, Kyle Shoemaker, Autumn Steiner and Matt Walker. New FST Improv cast members include Basia Sroka, Christian Torres and Valerie Ward.
