The Lemon Bay Playhouse presents a comedy about a group of women who experience a light bulb moment of inspiration — a red light bulb — as they hit on a way to join the work-at-home trend in “Old Ringers.”
Director Ric Goodwin describes the play as a “rolling comedy,” a brisk, bawdy farce.
The play is about four women who get together at the home of the lead character, Diane, every morning for a little pick-me-up and mutual moral support as they face the day-to-day challenges of getting older, not the least of which is the growing difficulty three of them are having making ends meet. One morning, their coffee klatsch is interrupted by an obscene phone call, or rather, a wrong number by a man thinking he had dialed up a phone sex line.
“The girls are going to hang up on him, but he offers them $50 for five minutes,” Goodwin said. On a lark, they decide, what the heck, let's give it a go. Afterward, as they have a laugh over it, it starts to dawn on them, hey, this could be just the small business opportunity they need, so with the help of Diane's accountant boyfriend, they agree to start their own phone sex service.
“Of course, there’s a fly in the ointment,” Goodwin said. Diane, has a daughter living with her who’s a paragon of born-again righteousness. She would consider their entrepreneurship as the wages of sin. To make matters even dicier, Diane’s daughter gets a new suitor in Act I. His name's Tony, and he’s a cop.
Nonetheless, Goodwin says, when Act II opens, the ladies are ready for business, dressed in their favorite negligees in the middle of the day because they imagine it will help them in their role playing.
The women have no idea what kinds of fantasies they are going to be asked to indulge, but when the calls start coming in, they try to handle them as best they can.
But when Tony the cop come calling in Amanda, he quickly catches on that the gals are up to something.
Goodwin is longtime friends with “Old Ringers” playwright Joe Simonelli, and he directed Simonelli’s comedy “Men are Dogs” at Lemon Bay Playhouse three years ago. Simonelli has a style that works well in this area, Goodwin said. His tone and timing are similar to Neil Simon, he said, and he has a knack for writing scripts that have a lot of interesting older characters. Not only does that appeal to local audiences, but it makes it easier to cast from the local talent pool.
Goodwin says “Old Ringers” is “typical Simonelli, where you have a lot of comedy, an element of farce and a pinch of pathos near the conclusion.”
“It's far-fetched, of course,” Goodwin said, but , he explained, the absurdity is balanced by the characters having relatable issues with money, health and family relationships. But the audience is never hit over the head with them, Goodwin said. It's a comedy, not a morality play. The mood stays light.
The comedy also deftly tiptoes the line of delivering risque fun without crossing into raunchy territory. It's one of Simonelli's strong suits, Goodwin said, and it's part of why Simonelli excels at developing older characters.
Today's seniors are not your father's old folks. “You’re dealing with flower children,” Goodwin said. They came of age just as “free love” was being touted. They aren't the dusty, pearl-clutching stereotypes of yesteryear, and Simonelli's characters reflect that.
If you're in the mood for about 90 minutes of hangup-free comedy, “Old Ringers” has your number.
