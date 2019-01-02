The inaugural Fort Myers Seafood & Music Festival will bring a unique blending of delicious seafood and great music, seasoned with a small marketplace of arts, crafts and select fine products on Jan. 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Jan. 5 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the River District.
While enjoying your meal and drinks, listen to the captivating sounds of live musical performances on stage by some of Florida’s and the region’s top musical talents from such genres as R&B, jazz, rock, reggae and Caribbean sounds. This year's performers include: CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion (Blues, Soul, Roots), Sarasota Steel Pan Band (Caribbean), The Shindigs (Beach Boys Tribute Band), Kettle of Fish (Rock), Bob Marley Tribute Band featuring Yvad, former lead singer of the Wailers (Reggae), Caribbean Chillers (Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band), Billy Rice Band (Country Rock), U.S. Stones (Rolling Stones Tribute Band), Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio (Rock, Soul), J.P. Soars & The Red Hots (Americana - Roots deep seeded in the Blues) and the Freecoasters (Reggae, American Southern Soul).
General admission is free. VIP Tent admission is $75 that includes an open bar serving premium drinks in a private tent with a dedicated service staff. The tent’s location enjoys optimal viewing of the live music performances.
All food (available at additional cost) is cooked on-site by local restaurants and food purveyors incorporating only the freshest ingredients. Seafood such as grouper, mahi, stone crabs, oysters, shrimp and soft-shell crabs as used in preparation of the seafood entrees with all the seafood ingredients being local, sustainable ocean resources from Florida’s coastal waters. A variety of vegetarian and rice dishes also are offered. Alcoholic (beer, wine and mixed-drinks) and non-alcoholic drinks (water, sodas and blended fruit drinks) are available along with a diversity of side dishes and dessert items.
While enjoying your meal, sit back and relax to musical entertainment consisting of live on stage performances by creative and talented musicians from both the local and regional circuits. Genres of music will vary from soul, rock, R&B and jazz to reggae, Caribbean and more. Performers to be announced soon.
For more information, link to purchase VIP tickets, and a full schedule of events, visit www.seafoodfestivals.com or call 941-487-8061.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.