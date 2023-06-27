EPCOT is blossoming with innovative topiaries and fresh flavors for the whole family to enjoy at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival through July 5.

Guests can explore lush gardens, sample sweet and savory bites with refreshing sips, and shop new merchandise collections featuring Orange Bird, Snow White and Figment. Starting at sunset, festival guests can celebrate with a vibrant spectacle of light on Spaceship Earth set to a fresh and fun new soundtrack.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments