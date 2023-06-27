A new topiary of Princess Tiana from the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic “The Princess and the Frog” graces The American Adventure in World Showcase at EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
Photo courtesy of Abigail Nilsson/Walt Disney World
For the first time, innovative topiaries of Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela and Luisa from the Disney animated film “Encanto” will greet guests at the main entrance of EPCOT.
Photo courtesy of David Roark
Now through July 5, guests can enjoy enchanting topiaries, brilliant gardens, fresh flavors and lively entertainment at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
Photo courtesy of Abigail Nilsson/Walt Disney World
EPCOT is blossoming with innovative topiaries for the whole family to enjoy at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
PhotoS courtesy of Abigail Nilsson/Walt Disney World
More than 200,000 bedding plants are added to the gardens of EPCOT for the festival, including an additional 60,000 bedding plants.
Photo courtesy of Abigail Nilsson/Walt Disney World
Photo courtesy of Abigail Nilsson/Walt Disney World
EPCOT is blossoming with innovative topiaries and fresh flavors for the whole family to enjoy at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival through July 5.
Guests can explore lush gardens, sample sweet and savory bites with refreshing sips, and shop new merchandise collections featuring Orange Bird, Snow White and Figment. Starting at sunset, festival guests can celebrate with a vibrant spectacle of light on Spaceship Earth set to a fresh and fun new soundtrack.
