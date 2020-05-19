Missing summer camp this year?
Numerous studies have shown participating in art can reduce stress, decrease mental health issues and increase overall quality of life.
With the onset of responses to the COVID-19 outbreak, this is particularly important. An opportunity is underway to give access to affordable, safe and convenient arts education through a new and immersive approach.
Those interested can visit faae.org and browse through lessons that include, but are not limited to: acting, dance (ballet, modern, hip hop, Irish), film, magic, instrumental music (guitar, violin), music composition, voice, yoga and others. Classes are being added at the website.
Learners of all ages will be able to take classes that are streamed to the privacy of your personal digital media room. Each DMR owner — fees apply — has the option to form a study group and invite three friends to join the “room” through webcams, interacting with each other during the class.
Instructional aides such as handouts and quizzes will also be available in the DMR. DMRs are available for as little as $5 per class.
"Our students’ safety is of the utmost importance," said Leiland Theriot, the FAAE’s executive director. "Course instructors are vetted and the platform is secured for safety and privacy. Students and their families can be assured that the learning environment meets expectations in accordance with the FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act)."
"Student’s security is paramount" said Ricardo Canchola, president of the Interactive Academy. "These digital classrooms are not public, have no downloads nor plug-ins, so you do not have to concern yourself or your students and their families with privacy issues."
