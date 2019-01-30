The Hermitage North at New College series continues with the founder of the celebrated International Contemporary Ensemble, Claire Chase, in a performance collaboration with composer and instrumentalist, Suzanne Farrin, and poet Laura Mullen, in “Words and Music,” Feb. 1 at 2 p.m., at Mildred Sainer Pavilion at New College of Florida, 5313 Bayshore Road, Sarasota.
Claire Chase is a flutist, collaborative artist, curator and advocate for new and experimental music. A MacArthur Fellow and recipient of the 2017 Avery Fisher Prize, she is also the founder of the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE), an artist collective that is transforming the way music is created and experienced. As performers, curators, and educators, ICE explores how new music intersects with communities across the world. The ensemble’s 35 members are featured as soloists, chamber musicians, commissioners, and collaborators with the foremost musical artists of our time. Four ICE members and two collaborators will be in residence at the Hermitage in February.
In “Words and Music,” Chase and Farrin will perform a work based on a poem by Emily Dickinson using flute and an early electronic musical instrument called an “ondes martenot.” Chase will also perform a piece for bass flute and electronics based on the poetry of Rumi. Poet Laura Mullen will read new poems written during her residency at the Hermitage. All three will also perform a work by Pauline Oliveros based on Oliveros’s poetry. They will be joined by ICE director, Rebecca Sigel, for a Q & A about contemporary music following the performance.
“In addition to the planned program, we might be the first people in the world to hear some of the music they write at the Hermitage,” says Patricia Caswell, the Hermitage’s co-founder and program director. “It’s as thrilling as seeing a beautiful newborn baby for the first time!”
Funding for this event is made possible, in part, through a multi-year grant to New College of Florida from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Award-winning creators of all artistic disciplines are invited to live and work at the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Englewood. During their residencies, they share their talents with the community. Hermitage North @ New College is the most recent iteration of this outreach. This free series encompasses artist talks and readings, glimpses of the creation of works-in-progress, and live performances of music, theater, poetry and more.
Reservations for this free series are required and can be requested at www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
All programs are subject to change. Please check the Hermitage website or Facebook page to check program status. For more information about the Hermitage, visit www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.