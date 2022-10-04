Iron Gwazi wins the coveted Best New Roller Coaster award

Iron Gwazi, North America’s tallest and the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid coaster has been awarded the Golden Ticket Award for the Best New Roller Coaster in 2022.

 Photo courtesy of Busch Gardens Public Relations

Iron Gwazi, North America’s tallest and the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid coaster has been awarded the Golden Ticket Award for the Best New Roller Coaster in 2022. The sought-after awards were announced this past Sept. 10 at Amusement Today’s prestigious award ceremony, designed to recognize excellence in the theme park industry.

Results for the Golden Ticket Awards originate from a tabulation of hundreds of experienced industry individuals that, along with industry journalists and ride suppliers, voted for Iron Gwazi as the Best New Roller Coaster.

