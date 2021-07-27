When Gulf Theater first opened its doors in Punta Gorda’s Military Heritage Museum, it wasn’t easy to stage a musical production.
It didn’t even have a piano.
This was especially hard on theater manager Isaac James, a classical pianist who loves bringing audiences not only the theater’s numerous tribute shows, but also accessible classical music.
“Dr. David Klein — one of our directors — loaned us his upright piano,” said James. “That enabled us to bring performances that required a piano to Gulf Theater. Then, thanks to a large donation from director David Martens, we found a wonderful instrument, a completely rebuilt Baldwin semi-concert grand piano.”
Thanks in part to that piano, Gulf Theater’s three local classical partners will contribute a total of 10 concerts to this season’s program.
Gulf Theater’s 247 seats make it relatively intimate, but its classical performances engage audiences as if it were a concert hall holding 1,000.
Four compact but powerful concerts, the first on Nov. 13, come from Lee County’s premier symphony orchestra: Fort Myers-based Southwest Florida Symphony. The Naples-based Grand Piano Series stages three piano and chamber music performances. Naples’ Gulfshore Opera presents three lighter musicales: “Holiday Pops” with the youth Harmony Choir, “Opera Meets Broadway” and “Songs of Ireland,” just before St. Patrick’s Day.
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA SYMPHONY
Southwest Florida Symphony, one of the oldest symphony orchestras on the Gulf Coast, is now celebrating its 60th-anniversary Diamond Jubilee. In those six decades, the symphony has assembled a roster of 70 world-class musicians.
This season the symphony continues its TinyConcerts, which helped it emerge from the pandemic. One of them — Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Goldberg Variations,” performed on Nov. 13, by the Southwest Florida Symphony String Trio, launches Gulf Theater’s classical season.
Southwest Florida Symphony’s executive director, Amy Ginsburg, said that, because of the size of Gulf Theater’s stage, “We’re bringing our TinyConcerts — chamber ensembles of mostly trios and quartets — there this year. We love working with Isaac, Punta Gorda has been really receptive to our presence and unique programming, and the acoustics in the theater are fantastic. We’re thrilled to have found this gem.”
On Dec. 12, the symphony’s “Holiday Pops” program brings in a large ensemble featuring guest vocalist Heather Ivy, to deliver holiday selections with a big band twist.
Praised by critics for his passionate expression and dazzling technique, pianist Andrew Armstrong performs in Mozart’s intense “Piano Quartet in G minor” and Brahms’ moving “Piano Quintet in F minor” on March 13.
Philadelphia-based, South African-born multi-instrumentalist and composer Andrew Lipke is driven to seek common ground among disparate musical styles. He’ll give the Gulf Theater audience a whole new appreciation of chamber music with “Rock & Roll and the String Quartet: Remastered Themes and Variations” on May 14.
Tickets are available at https://swfl.vbotickets.com/events.
GRAND PIANO SERIES
Naples’ Grand Piano Series was founded in 2016 by classical pianist and chamber musician Milana Strezeva, and photographer, pianist and artist manager Raniero Tazzi.
The organization’s mission is to preserve great piano literature featuring the highest-caliber artists. It presents familiar works but also includes outstanding compositions that are rarely, if ever, performed, to keep them from fading from the repertoire.
Grand Piano Series artists return to Gulf Theater this season with a mix of classical piano and chamber music programs.
Rising piano and vocal star Chelsea Guo will open their Gulf Theater events on Dec. 5.
Iranian-German concert pianist Schaghajegh Nosrati will appear on Jan. 11.
Manhattan Chamber Players will present a program of string quartets and the spirited “Dvorak Piano Quintet” on March 31, with cofounder, president and artistic director Milana Strezeva on piano.
For tickets, contact Milana Strezeva at milana@grandpianoseries.com.
GULFSHORE OPERA
Now in its seventh year, Gulfshore Opera makes the highest-quality opera and classical vocal concerts accessible to the public in moving, enjoyable and affordable live performances. The company performs throughout Southwest Florida, recently including Gulf Theater.
In the Dec. 14, “Holiday Harmony” concert, two regional artists perform traditional Christmas songs and holiday hits with Gulfshore Opera’s young Harmony Choir members from Cooper Street Recreation Center in Punta Gorda and the Boys & Girls Club of Charlotte County.
Two New York City Opera artists return by popular request in “Opera Meets Broadway.” Glenn Seven Allen and Elise Quagliata will perform songs and duets from great operas and Broadway shows on Jan. 23.
In an early St. Patrick’s Day fling on March 10, GO Divas, Gulfshore Opera’s new all-female vocal group, will present “Songs of Ireland,” traditional and contemporary Irish song arrangements by Celtic Woman, with piano, fiddle and drum accompaniment.
Tickets are on sale at www.gulfshoreopera.org/calendar-of-events or call or 239-529-3925.
