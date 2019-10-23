Wherever celebrated, Oktoberfest celebrations share common ingredients: lively music, mouthwatering food and big, big pints of beer.
The premiere of the Fort Myers Oktoberfest in downtown Fort Myers in the River District will be Oct. 25-27. Stuff yourself with smoked sausages, roasted meats, sauerkraut, cabbage and pretzels while enjoying authentic German music and dancers. Also enjoy live music performances by local and regional musicians in rock, soul, funk, R&B, blues, samba and more.
Gather friends and family and meetup with associates from work to enjoy and relax over the weekend celebrating everything Oktoberfest. Musical performers are:
Oct. 25: DeLeon Oktoberfest Band (authentic Bavarian music) and Ari & The Alibis (funk, jazz, samba).
Oct. 26: Alpine Doc (Bavarian, ’Americana 50s and ’60s), Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio (rock, soul), The Verge (classic rock ’70s to present) and CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion (blues, soul, roots).
Oct. 27: Tahja (Bavarian dancing), Free Fallin’ (Tom Petty Tribute Band) and Reverend Barry & The Funk (funk, soul).
Between performances shop the marketplace of arts, crafts and select fine products and services.
Party like a Bavarian. The Fort Myers Oktoberfest will offer seasonal brews, traditional Oktoberfest live music in addition to local rock and roll favorites, beer games and classic Oktoberfest food.
Musicians and performance times subject to change.
