Busch Gardens Tampa Bay recently welcomed a male southern white rhino calf to the park’s crash (herd) of rhino. The approximately 150-pound calf, born to experienced mother, Kisiri, will join the diverse collection of African wildlife including zebra, ostrich, giraffe, and several antelope species that reside in the park’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain.

Park fans are encouraged to participate in a limited-time online poll to determine the baby rhino’s name. The poll will close on Oct. 21. The results of the naming poll will be announced on the park’s social media channels.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments