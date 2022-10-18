Busch Gardens Tampa Bay recently welcomed a male southern white rhino calf to the park’s crash (herd) of rhino. The approximately 150-pound calf, born to experienced mother, Kisiri, will join the diverse collection of African wildlife including zebra, ostrich, giraffe, and several antelope species that reside in the park’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain.
Park fans are encouraged to participate in a limited-time online poll to determine the baby rhino’s name. The poll will close on Oct. 21. The results of the naming poll will be announced on the park’s social media channels.
Guests will be able to see the rhino calf within the coming days where he will join his mother and the remainder of the park’s rhino crash right on the Serengeti plain. In fact, the baby rhino is expected to gain about 100 lbs. per month, a unique opportunity for guests to see him grow and develop.
Native to eastern and southern Africa, the southern white rhino stands more than six feet at the shoulder and weighs up to 5,000 pounds when fully grown. The species is currently listed at near threatened status by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The recent addition to the park’s crash is part of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s participation in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan. The mission of the SSP is to cooperatively manage specific species populations within AZA-accredited facilities such as Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
Guests interested in experiencing a unique and up-close look at rhino and other African wildlife are encouraged to participate in Busch Gardens’ Serengeti Safari tour. Led by an expert guide, this 30-minute off-road and open-air tour provides guests with the opportunity to hand-feed giraffe and observe exotic animals including the park’s white rhino crash.
