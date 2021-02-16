It’s all about the music in ‘Your Songs: A Tribute to Sir Elton John’

Back when cassette tapes were still a thing, Greg Bickley first discovered his love for Elton John.
“I always thought it would be cool to do a tribute (to Elton) and get to play all these great songs,” Bickley said. “I went to great lengths to have duplicate costumes made of some of the most outrageous things he ever wore.”
Bickley and Tokyo Joe Productions are bringing “Your Songs: A Tribute to Sir Elton John” to the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center at 7 p.m., Feb. 25, and the Venice Community Center at 7 p.m. Feb. 26, staying true to the model of a real Elton John concert.
“I think it’s a good time for live music in general,” Bickley said. “Something like (our show) that’s a fairly big visual production, I think is an especially good thing because I think people have been starved for entertainment.”
Bickley said the high energy songs always get the crowds going.
“Songs like ‘Crocodile Rock,’ ‘Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,’ ‘I’m Still Standing,’ etc., (are always popular),” he said, “but Elton has a lot of slower stuff that are just classics that people respond to as well like ‘Your Song,’ ‘Daniel’ and ‘Circle of Life’ for example.”
Bickley dons a variety of costumes each show and can change in about 90 seconds.
“Elton started wearing the costumes himself because being a ‘front man’ trapped behind a piano there’s only so much you can do,” Bickley said. “The costumes and lighting add a lot.”
At the end of the day; however, it’s all about the songs.
“That’s what people want to hear,” Bickley said.
Bickley fronts the band Tokyo Joe, a South Carolina-based rock group that not only performs tribute shows but also creates their own music.
“We’ve been getting great responses to all the shows,” he said. “Again, I think people have been without any live entertainment for so long that the crowds really appreciate being able to see a show. Sometimes we take those things for granted.”
Only 30% capacity and socially distanced seating will be available for those with tickets.
For more information on Sun Events regulations regarding coronavirus, go to https://sunevents.com/covid-updates.
“We just want people to have a good time and feel like they’ve seen a tribute show that does justice to the original,” Bickley said.
