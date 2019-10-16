Bryan Christiansen was just a teenager when Led Zeppelin caught his ear.
As any 13-year-old in the late 1970s, Christiansen started out with a “normal” obsession for KISS. He even picked up the guitar to emulate the band’s leader and bassist Gene Simmons.
“They were the first concert I went to. I wanted to be Gene Simmons. After spending some time learning guitar, I came to realize that he was the bassist,” Christiansen said laughing.
It wasn’t until his older brother played “Heartbreaker” by Led Zeppelin for him some time later that Christiansen turned a life-long “led head.”
Now 54, Christiansen has spent the last “20 or so” years playing the role of Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page in No Quarter: A Tribute to the Led Zeppelin Legacy.
No Quarter will be bringing the decade-long catalog of Led Zeppelin back to life at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center on Oct. 19, reenacting live performances of the band’s hits like “Rock ‘n’ Roll,” “Stairway to Heaven” and “Kashmir” as well as deep tracks like “No Quarter” and “Dazed and Confused.”
“It’s timeless music,” Christiansen said. “It’s an unstoppable force. What we try to do is bring you back to what it was like to actually be at a Led Zeppelin concert back in the ,70s. Every once in a while there is a magical moment on stage. It just resonates with the band and the audience that creates an energy that everyone feeds off of and it just builds and builds.”
It’s not just playing the music of the band for No Quarter, it’s playing the characters, the roles of the band’s members … even down to the British accents.
“I like to say that Led Zeppelin taught us the world of music but Monty Python taught us the accents,” Christiansen said.
Fans of Led Zeppelin and, in turn, No Quarter, are all over the map, according to Christiansen.
“There are some fans who are just getting used to hearing what Zeppelin is about from commercials like Cadillac and ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ and movies like ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ with ‘Immigrant Song’,” Christiansen said. “They love it and they are there but then you get the fill of all the other fans of all the music … those people who live for the die hard live moments, not just the studio recordings. We are playing to (all) those people.”
“The experiences of meeting people is worth every mile on the road to come out here,” said Christiansen. No Quarter is based out of Washington state.
“I believe in what we are doing and it’s incredible to connect with Led Zeppelin fans and the energy that we all feed off of,” Christiansen said. “We are fans of Zeppelin before we are musicians. The energy that transfers from us to the fans and back to us just makes us even better. By the end of the night, the roof is off the place.”
