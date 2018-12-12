It’s Christmas on Dearborn with music, treats and holiday cheer

This year’s Christmas holiday celebration, Christmas on Dearborn, will be held along Englewood’s historic Dearborn Street promises to be spectacular, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 15.
OEVA, Olde Englewood Village Association, is sponsoring a storefront decorating contest and providing street-long holiday music throughout the evening. The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary is setting up craft and tasty treat stations at the Plaza Property (aka Pioneer Park), and after dark, F.A.M.E., Friends for the Advancement of Musical Education, will be offering a free movie.
“There may even be snow,” hinted event chairman and Rotary Club member, Jonathan Varner.
“Participation from Dearborn merchants and community organizations has been amazing. Off the Wave, Mango Bistro, the Lemon Bay Arts Alliance and Dearborn Street Jewelers are sponsoring free bike raffles, and Real Bikes, Englewood will supply helmets,” added Mary Kruzel, Community Outreach Specialist for Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), also a sponsor.
Tickets to win two Kindles, donated by Englewood Glass & Mirror, or either a girl’s or a boy’s bicycle are offered free at participating businesses. Winners of the donated bikes and Kindles will be announced before the movie begins.
During the event Jean Joyce and Rowley Insurance will offer Elfie Selfie; John Bass, Christmas photos; and Kathy and Blaise Castellano, a Reindeer food station. The Englewood Community Coalition will offer a game of Fish for Candy Canes. Project Graduation and Cliff Gielow will supply a Christmas tree; Wrightway Emergency Services, Christmas lights; and Project Phoenix, free gift wrapping.
Santa, escorted by his faithful elves, will arrive by firetruck to greet children from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the plaza, where snacks will be offered and cookie and ornament decorating will be taking place courtesy of Custom Mortgages, Paradise Exclusive and Kathy & Blaise Castellano.
Additional Christmas on Dearborn activities will include a variety show by Coastal Community Church and a winter wonderland display by Castle Air. Scavenger hunt/ goodie bags will be offered by Lasbury-Tracy Realty, ASB Southwest Fl LLC, Tiffany Square Bingo, Lions Club of Englewood, Walker Homes, Phillips Landscaping, CRA and OEVA.
After escorting Santa to the Plaza the Lemon Bay High band will perform a concert. During the evening Mango Bistro and Bill Stiver will be serving free hot chocolate; Joe Maxx coffee Company and Billy Kimberlin Roofing, Inc., free raffles; Sisters Unique Boutique and Mason Financial Group/Raymond James, snack stations; The Past Revisited, a free raffle plus cookies and punch and Bobarino’s Pizza, a stocking giveaway. Ivy’s on Dearborn will hold a buy one get one half off sale. A scavenger hunt and rock painting will be offered to all by Cathy & Ron Wurm, Lemon Bay Woman’s Club, and Englewood Moose 1933.
The free movie, “The Year without a Santa Claus” sponsored by F.A.M.E. will begin after dark at the Plaza property, 348 W. Green St. Movie goers should bring along chairs or blankets, but no coolers. Proceeds from the sale of hot dogs, popcorn, soda and water help provide musical instruments for area schools.
To learn more about Christmas on Dearborn, go to www.OldeEnglewood.com or call the CRA office at 941-473-9795. Dearborn Street Plaza is located in Historic Englewood Village 305 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.