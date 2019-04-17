The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents Mama Won’t Fly playing now through April 28. Laugh your way across the USA with this ferociously funny comedy by the writers of The Savannah Sipping Society and The Hallelujah Girls.
A race against the clock begins when Savannah Sprunt Fairchild Honeycutt agrees to get her feisty mother all the way from Alabama to California in time for her brother’s wedding. Savannah’s problem: Mama won’t fly. So three generations embark on a hilarious road trip where they meet family, friends and strangers along the way. Laugh along this wild ride as they navigate a wild series of misadventures including a mad dash across the desert in a stolen 18-wheeler, a near-fatal encounter at an underwear museum and more.
Directing Mama Won’t Fly is Karen Goldberg who has a BA in Theatre from FSU, is a founding member of Theatre Conspiracy where she has directed 22 productions, and she directed the first two shows ever produced at the Off Broadway Palm. Goldberg also performed at the Florida Repertory Theatre as Mrs. Daigle in The Bad Seed.
“Mama Won’t Fly” is playing at The Off Broadway Palm Theatre now through April 28. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate 100-seat theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $39 to $59 with group discounts available for parties of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling 239-278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers.
