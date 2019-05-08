It’s time for Key Lime

John Patti, who plays the steel drums for a living, traces his musical roots back to his parent, who were Jimmy Buffet fans.
Need we say more?
Well, yes.
Because Patti, who will be performing at the seventh annual Key Lime Festival on May 11 at Fishermen’s Village, plays more than just calypso music on those tin cans. He likes to “demonstrate the instrument’s versatility, how it lends itself to different styles and different genres outside of island-based music,” he said.
So, he’ll throw in a jazzy number, some Stevie Wonder, a little Clapton. He’ll even play “Misty” for you.
“I like to show it can bounce around from calypso to classic rock,” he said while on his way to a gig in Panama City. “I like to show people things it can do that they don’t expect.”
Not that the island sound will go ignored. Patti, 36, played for eight years with the late Jim Morris, the Punta Gorda singer/songwriter who made trop rock his magic carpet.
Patti is just part of the festivities scheduled at the restaurant and boutique shop destination on the Punta Gorda waterfront.
From the 10 a.m. opening to closing at 4 p.m., the Key Lime Festival will offer something for everyone, kids included. Admission and parking are free. The music, planned for noon to 4 p.m., will include performers Ragady Lapsey and Sunny Jim White.
During festival, the Military Heritage Museum is hosting a 2 p.m. showing of the tropical-themed thriller movie “Key Largo” starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacal.
Merchants will offer specials such as Island Grouper Fritters with a key lime dipping sauce by the Captain’s Table. Simply Sweet will present its signature Key Lime Pie on a stick, an award-winning key lime pie dipped in rich Belgium chocolate. Sand Pebble Gifts has gone all out to bring in some exciting key lime themed products.
Other attractions:
Hot Flashz Dance Team at 2:30 p.m.
Jeff the Juggler’s juggling, balloon twisting magic show at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Face painting by MaryRose from 11 a.m.to 4 p.m.
Luna, the screech owl ambassador from the Peace River Wildlife Center, and parrots from the Parrot Outreach Society will be on hand.
Punta Gorda authors Greg and Vikki Winkler will be there to sign their book, “Welcome to Florida.” There will be live art demonstrations and, of course, Key Lime Limbo.
“This year’s Key Lime Festival has a number of new features,” said Kathy Burnam, marketing and events manager for Fishermen’s Village. “The Parrot Outreach Society will be bringing some beautiful parrots. The Key Lime Festival is always a fun-filled day.”
Patti, 36, a Baltimore native now based in Sarasota, has played Fishermen’s Village many times.
“I always enjoy it, especially the Key Lime Festival,” he said.
