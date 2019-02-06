Sure, a solo artist can have a hit, but when you’ve got two voices singing in harmony, that’s pure musical magic.
Tom and Michelle Becker’s latest production is sure to have you singing along, as they celebrate music’s iconic duos and duets when It Takes Two! takes the stage at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at William H. Wakeman, III, Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
Featuring the music of Barbra Streisand & Neil Diamond, The Carpenters, Captain & Tenille,Everly Brothers, Ike & Tina Turner, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, The Righteous Brothers, Simon & Garfunkel, Sonny and Cher and more.
Tickets are $18 for members (limit two at discount price), $20 for nonmembers/day of show. For more information, call 941-625-4175 ext. 221.
