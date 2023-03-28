J.N. 'Ding' Darling National Wildlife Refuge's Wildlife Drive set to reopen

The refuge observation tower reopens along with Wildlife Drive on April 4.

 Photo courtesy of J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge

Hurricane Ian ravaged the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge habitat and facilities, triggering the closure of all its waters and land to public access.

On Feb. 1, “Ding” opened Tarpon Bay Recreation Area, and on April 4, it will reopen the gate to Wildlife Drive to the public for the first time with a chamber of commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. The “Ding” Darling Visitor & Education Center will also reopen that day.


