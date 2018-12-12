Christmas comes early this winter when family troupe, the J3 Vocal Showband, comes to town.
On Dec. 18, the eight-piece serenaders will bring all the jingle and jives fit for a Jolly Holiday to The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theater in Port Charlotte.
“We were asked four years ago to do a Christmas Concert for Sun Events,” said Dennis Johns, one of the three lead vocalists in the band. “It was a great success.”
Since then, J3 has made their Jolly Holiday show into a winter tradition, according to Dennis.
He, along with family members Bonnie and Chad, front the band, culminating years of vocal training into a three-part harmony masterpiece with every song.
“It’s family. It’s winter. It’s Santa … it’s a little baby in the hay,” said Dennis. “Christmas has many great reasons to share joy and fun.”
For their Jolly Holiday show, J3 performs around a dozen Christmas songs, including holiday favorites like “Mary Did You Know”, “Little Drummer Boy”, “Christmas in Dixie” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”.
They also throw classic rock ’n’ roll songs from the ’50s and ‘60s, as well as others, into the mix.
“We also honor our U.S. veterans and military branches in our show by sharing their fight songs, along with a song about our country,” said Dennis.
Complete with costume changes, choreography and even a little comedy, no two shows are the same with the J3 Vocal Showband. Fans come back time, and time again to twist away with the group’s upbeat songs and personality as they deliver an exciting, moving and memorable experience.
“It never gets old,” said Chad. “It just doesn’t get any better than this. Singing with my family has always been what I wanted to do more than anything.”
The trio began honing their vocal blend in the southern gospel industry. After around a 15-year hiatus, the trio launched the seven-piece J3 band, adding band members Wayne (guitar), Mike (bass), Dave (keyboards) and Steve (drums), to round out the band’s sound.
“These shows really give you a great feeling to make folks smile, to feel joy and to just have to dance,” said Dennis. “All of our music is live and the lyrics are imbedded into our brains. Folks pay a lot to see our show and we must deliver a good product, so hard work is the only way to be polished and prepared.
With decades of music to choose from, the band is never short on tunes.
“One thing I would tell folks is that our shows are never the same,” said Dennis. “We ad-lib and interject feelings that are real and in the moment. You can’t beat an evening of love songs, upbeat songs, songs that pull at your heart and that special song that brings back ‘that’ special memory.”
The J3 Vocal Band take the stage Tuesday, December 18 at the The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theater at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m, located at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
Audiences will get the chance to boogie down to hits from artists like Billy Joel, Dixie Cups, The Beach Boys, Stevie Nicks, Chuck Berry, Roy Orbison, The Coasters, Roy Hamilton and Bobby Vee, just to name a few. Don’t miss out on this fun-filled night of musical memories.
For members, tickets are $15. For nonmembers, tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, call 863-494-9362 or visit www.sunevents.com.
