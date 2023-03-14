Jay Leno ready to take his comedy to the stage

Jay Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally; participates in numerous charity and corporate events, does voice-overs for animated series, pens children’s books and writes a monthly column in various automotive magazines.
Photo courtesy of Mitchell Haaseth/Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Jay Leno is ready to take his comedy to the stage of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on March 28.
Leno, the acclaimed TV late night show host, stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic and philanthropist is widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business.” His late-night television ratings dominated for two decades as the host of the Number 1-rated “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” After the first two years, Leno never lost a single ratings year in which he served as host.
Leno currently produces and is host of the CNBC primetime series, “Jay Leno’s Garage.” The show explores the world of cars, never forgetting that it’s the people behind the wheel who provide the real stories. The series debuted in October 2015 and delivered CNBC’s most-watched first season in network history. The show is an outgrowth of “Jay Leno’s Garage” YouTube channel, which Leno produces and has an international following and has garnered several Emmy Awards and nominations.
When he’s not on TV, Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally; participates in numerous charity and corporate events, does voice-overs for animated series, pens children’s books and writes a monthly column in various automotive magazines. And in his “spare” time, he enjoys working on his collection of classic cars and motorcycles.
