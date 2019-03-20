Jeff Dye, star of NBC’s eclectic comedy adventure series “Better Late Than Never” is visiting Port Charlotte March 28-30, performing five shows at Visani Italian Steakhouse And Comedy Theater.
“Better Late Than Never” is an exciting project that follows the travel of Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw and George Foreman as Jeff gives the adventure of a lifetime.
Dye is a nationally touring comedian, actor, host, prankster and Bigfoot enthusiast. Raised in Seattle, this class clown started doing comedy at Giggles Comedy Club right out of high school and was first nationally recognized on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” where he finished third after only three years into his comedy career.
Since then he has had two of his own shows on MTV (“Money From Strangers,” “Numbnuts”), his own “Comedy Central Presents” special and stared on numerous other TV projects, including “Girl Code” and “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”
Dye’s passion is bringing love and positivity through laughter to everyone he encounters. Get a chance to witness this passion live on stage with him at Visani Italian Steakhouse And Comedy Theater. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte.
Tickets and information is available online at www.visani.net or over the phone at 941-629-9191.
