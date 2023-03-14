‘Jersey Boys’ tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons By Elizabeth Collins Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Mar 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Patrick Murray as Bob Guadio, Adam Marino as Frankie Valli, Matt Michael as Tommy Devito and Max Cervantes as Nick Massi in “Jersey Boys.” Photo courtesy of the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Patrick Murray as Bob Guadio, Adam Marino as Frankie Valli, Matt Michael as Tommy Devito and Max Cervantes as Nick Massi in "Jersey Boys." Photo courtesy of the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “Jersey Boys,” playing through April 9 at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.Discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as four blue-collar kids work their way from the streets of New Jersey to become one of pop -music history’s greatest triumphs. Audiences will be thrilled with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and more.The show is not suitable for younger audience members. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Go!letter Noindex Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Calendar Featured Businesses Rattan Wicker & Cane 751 U.S. 41 Bypass S., Venice, FL 34285 +1(941)484-3313 Website Sun Country Decor Inc 20020 Veterans Blvd Unit 25, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 +1(941)766-1244 Website Paradise Family Healthcare 4133, 1101 S. Tamiami Trail, #108, Venice, FL 34285 +1(941)488-2332 Website Cooks Sportland 4419 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293 +1(941)493-0025 Website Dixie Buick GMC 14565 S Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers, FL 33912 +1(239)469-0600 Currently Open Website The Posh Pelican 4275 S. Access Road, Englewood , FL 34224 +1(941)474-0707 Website Harbor Homes 41 Chailett Rd Ste 18, Rotonda West, FL 33947 +1(941)698-1133 Website Myakka Pines Golf Club 2550 S River Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 +1(941)474-1753 Website Ingman Marine 1189 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33953 +1(941)255-1555 Website Foot & Ankle Centers Of Charlotte County 3406 Tamiami Trl Unit 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 +1(941)639-0025 Website Find a local business
