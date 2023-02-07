Jim Curry brings the timeless music of John Denver

“I noticed from the beginning that the people attending the show were uplifted by the music,” Jim Curry said. “It really takes the listener deep into the music (and) let me say that I am inspired the most by the people who attend our concerts and who follow us online and are looking for opportunities to come to more concerts.”

 Photo courtesy of Sun Events

A hopeful, positive message — that’s what Jim Curry wants listeners to take home with them every time he takes the stage as “America’s troubadour,” John Denver.

Curry has been performing his “Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver” tribute for more than 20 years.


