Jimmy Buffett concert rescheduled

Due to needed shoulder surgery planned for Jimmy Buffett, with time for recovery and therapy, it is necessary to reschedule the Dec. 13 concert in Tampa to Dec. 11, 2020 at AMALIE Arena.
All tickets purchased for the original show will be honored on the new date. Fans who cannot attend the new date can get refunds at point of purchase.Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band regret the postponement, but look forward to partying in 2020 in Florida.
