The eclectic residents of Armadillo Acres are back for a cat- fightin,’ sun-worshippin,’ chair-throwin’ rowdy good time in “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” playing through Dec. 26 at the Off Broadway Palm Theatre.
It is Christmastime in Armadillo Acres mobile home community and everyone is filled with visions of kegnog and beer.
In this raucous sequel to “The Great American Trailer Park Musical,” you’ll meet some new neighbors in the Florida mobile home community, including Darlene — the trailer park Scrooge, her boyfriend Jackie and Rufus — the redneck with a heart of gold. Longtime Armadillo Acres residents Betty, Lin and Pickles are back, but when a freak accident strikes Darlene, everyone will be put to the test.
Broadway Palm is thrilled to be reopening the Off Broadway Palm Theatre since closing back in March due to the pandemic.
The Off Broadway Palm has adjusted their seating arrangement and is operating at a 50% capacity.
For a list of the extensive health and safety measures the theatre has taken, visit BroadwayPalm.com.
It is important to note that guests are required to wear masks while not eating or drinking including during the performance.
In addition, a temperature check will be performed on everyone that enters the building and admittance will not be allowed to anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.
