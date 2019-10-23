93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball 2019 takes place at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at Tampa’s Amalie Arena. 93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball 2019 is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, the season’s biggest annual music event that captures the holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app. Performers include Sam Smith, Lizzo, Normani, French Montana, Why Don’t We, MAX and AJ Mitchell.
“93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball is the must attend holiday concert of the season,” said Tommy Chuck, program director for 93.3 FLZ. “We have another incredible lineup this year and look forward to an amazing night with a packed house at Amalie Arena.”
“Jingle Ball is one of my favorite events of the year,” said Kane. “When we get the hottest acts in music together with a few thousand fans and a little holiday magic, anything can happen!”
Every year, 93.3 FLZ gives back to the community to celebrate the holiday season. This year’s official charity for 93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball 2019 is the Ryan Seacrest Foundation — $1 of each ticket sold will be donated to the nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives.
“The Ryan Seacrest Foundation is excited to team up with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour for its seventh consecutive year, allowing us to build and maintain Seacrest Studios in children’s hospitals across the country,” said Meredith Seacrest, executive director and COO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. “Seacrest Studios provides an uplifting and entertaining environment where kids can host their own radio and TV shows, play games, interview celebrities and forget they are in the hospital for a while. We’re incredibly grateful for our partnership with iHeartMedia, which has helped us create one-of-a-kind experiences and bring hundreds of artists to patients nationwide.”
