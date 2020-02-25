John Denver tribute brings the audience back home again

Back again by popular demand, Tom Becker will be presenting his tribute to singer-songwriter John Denver in Venice Theatre’s Jervey Theatre March 1-2.
Becker’s intimate concert is a musical journey into the many facets of John Denver’s songwriting — from the foot-stomping fun of “Thank God, I’m a Country Boy,” to the tenderness of “Annie’s Song,” to the sweeping grandeur of “Rocky Mountain High” — the song that defined his life, and his passion for preserving the environment. The show also includes music and stories from Becker’s days as a member of The New Christy Minstrels and a few Denver-inspired original songs including, “Sailor,” which was selected as the official song for the Navy Memorial Dedication in Washington, D.C.
“Back Home Again, A Tribute to John Denver” is part of Venice Theatre’s Concerts and Special Events series which runs from November through April each year.
