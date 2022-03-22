John Patti takes steel pans beyond the beach

Nobody likes to be stereotyped, even when it's a likable, popular, even profitable stereotype.
John Patti had no idea back when he was a kid growing up in Baltimore that his professional dream would be to not always be associated with Caribbean bliss.
But that's what he gets for falling in love with the steel pans.
For more than a decade, Patti has infatuated audiences in Southwest Florida with the sounds of his steel pans. He plays frequently at Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda, as well as Hemingway’s Grille, Hurricane Charley's, Riviera Bar and Grill and other area venues. He's played the national anthem at spring training games.
He also does a lot of events at Parrot Head clubs, setting the mood the Jimmy Buffett fans.
“It’s just got that sound that’s typically associated with the tropics,” Patti said. He's a showman, and he likes to give the fans what they want. But he knows its an instrument that's capable of a lot more, and he likes to demonstrate that too in his performances.
“I try to demonstrate what it can do,” Patti said. “I try to put little more of a jazz, R&B flair to it than just the island-based stuff. I call it island-infused jazz and blues.”
Fans can get plenty of the island-based stuff and some of the impressive extras April 2, when Patti brings his band to Harboritaville, a Caribbean-themed fundraiser event at TT's Tiki Bar in Punta Gorda.
Patti had always had a penchant for percussion. He started tapping on his dad's drum kit when he was 3. By the time he was 11 he was performing in public and expanding his repertoire to any form of drum he could get his hands on.
Then, the steel pan — which most of us call steel drums — came along. “People say steel drum because it’s percussive,” Patti said. “It’s an instrument that you hit, so they say drum. It’s a melodic instrument, so it can play any melody in any style.”
Patti began teaching himself how to play the instrument. There weren't a lot of steel pan virtuosos in Baltimore and this was before the age of online tutorials. The lack of formal training may have been a blessing. He developed his own style as he tried to emulate guitar and keyboard sounds.
The pans are played with rubber mallets, Patti said, and “you only have so many hands,” but he learned the technique for playing chords by quickly running the mallets over several notes, then taught himself how to play a melody with chords underneath. He developed some techniques of his own as he tried to emulate guitar and keyboard sounds.
Patti not only learned the instrument, he learned how to play everything from classical to country to Stevie Wonder.
At concerts, Patti likes to give the audience a little bit of all of those. “I try to put in songs and genres you wouldn’t think of as having steel drums in it,” he said. And he has some original material he likes to mix in with the familiar favorites.
He also likes to explain the instrument, to give people a sense of how it's made and how it's played, how the surface is shaped so that certain spots produce certain notes.
Of course, people have a certain sound, a certain vibe they expect from a steel pan performance. Patti understands that, and he likes that kind of music, too. When he plays, he wants the audience to be satisfied by getting what they want and expect. And by doing that, he has the opportunity to throw in some pleasant surprises that make the concert more than they expected/
“That’s been the challenge with the instrument and it’s something that I strive to do,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.