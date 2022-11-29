Johnny Rogers decks the halls with Buddy Holly ... and more

Nearly every pop star from Bing Crosby to Michael Bublé has recorded a smash-hit Christmas album.
The best-selling Christmas album of them all was Elvis Presley’s 1957 “Elvis’ Christmas Album.” On its cover the King of Christmas, in a blue fleece sweater, gazes soulfully out on a snowy mountainscape.
But one Christmas album we’ll never hear was the one that Buddy Holly planned before he died in a 1959 plane crash.
Tribute artist Johnny Rogers learned about it from Holly’s friends and family.
“Tommy Allsup, Buddy’s guitarist, told me about it,” Rogers said. “He’s the one who flipped a coin with Richie Valens for a seat on the plane that took The Big Bopper, Holly, Valens and pilot Roger Peterson to their deaths in 1959.
“He and Buddy’s oldest brother, Larry, whom we just lost, told me that Buddy was planning to do a Christmas album called ‘Deck the Halls with Buddy Holly.’ He had a rock-and-roll ‘Jingle Bells’ and a couple of originals that he never got to record.”
A second cousin to Elvis Presley on his mother’s side, Rogers still preferred the bespectacled Holly so much that he started wearing a bow tie and horn-rimmed glasses every day, even though he didn’t need them.
When Rogers comes to town with “A Rockin’ Blue Christmas,” you’ll also hear him sounding just like his cousin Elvis, covering “Blue Christmas,” “White Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Santa, Bring My Baby Back to Me” from the King’s 1957 album.
“I’ll also do a Roy Orbison version of ‘Silent Night,’” he said. “I never heard him sing it, but this is what he’d sound like doing it.
“I’m kinda the Rich Little of music. I learned to emulate people early on, as a kid.”
Holly was Rogers’ first impression, followed by others including Elvis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ricky Nelson and Chuck Berry.
Anyone riding on Rogers’ tour bus of rock-and-roll royalty could make an appearance at “A Rockin’ Blue Christmas.”
Like them all, Rogers loves Christmas and might just cruise the audience handing out teddy bears and other surprises from Santa’s toyshop.
