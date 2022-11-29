Johnny Rogers decks the halls with Buddy Holly ... and more

"A Rockin' Blue Christmas" will transport you back to the days of "sleigh bells ringing" and "carolers singing," paying tribute to some of the biggest musical legends of all time.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY JOHNNY ROGERS

Nearly every pop star from Bing Crosby to Michael Bublé has recorded a smash-hit Christmas album.

The best-selling Christmas album of them all was Elvis Presley’s 1957 “Elvis’ Christmas Album.” On its cover the King of Christmas, in a blue fleece sweater, gazes soulfully out on a snowy mountainscape.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments