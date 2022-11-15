Join Dave Koz and Friends for a special holiday treat

Dave Koz and Friends usher in and celebrate the musical joys of the season on Nov. 26.

 Photo courtesy of Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Dave Koz and Friends bring their "25th Anniversary Christmas Tour" to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Nov. 26.

For the past quarter century, it’s been the time of year that multiple generations of Koz fans have always looked forward to, offering, to borrow the title of one of his many seasonal albums, spectacular "Memories of a Winter’s Night."


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments