Join JJ and his family in this unique interactive live musical adventure

"CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey" is a Broadway-style musical production and an unforgettable adventure, encouraging parents and kids alike to get out of their seats and sing and dance along.

 Courtesy of "CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey"

"CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey" is ready to hit the road and will make a stop in Tampa on Sept. 21.

Inspired by CoComelon, the most watched entertainment brand on YouTube, fans and press have been raving about the first leg of the tour, saying “The visuals and choreography were nothing short of amazing!” and “So much fun for the kids and even the adults!” The Macaroni Kid blog writer added, “My kids were so excited to dance and sing along to some of their favorite songs along the way but also learn some new ones that had them equally excited to join in.”

