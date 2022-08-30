Join JJ and his family in this unique interactive live musical adventure

"CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey" is ready to hit the road and will make a stop in Tampa on Sept. 21.
Inspired by CoComelon, the most watched entertainment brand on YouTube, fans and press have been raving about the first leg of the tour, saying “The visuals and choreography were nothing short of amazing!” and “So much fun for the kids and even the adults!” The Macaroni Kid blog writer added, “My kids were so excited to dance and sing along to some of their favorite songs along the way but also learn some new ones that had them equally excited to join in.”
"CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey" is a Broadway-style musical production and an unforgettable adventure, encouraging parents and kids alike to get out of their seats and sing and dance along. Each stop will be a fun-filled, interactive musical romp with magical special effects. JJ and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help. In the end, JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems and can have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true. With all the favorite characters and over 20 songs, including new original music, the show is a terrific journey through the world of CoComelon.
“We’re so glad JJ and his family are back and can share their exciting journey with other families around the country,” said Michael Cohl from the production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment. “The response we received from the first leg of the tour was extraordinary and I have heard from parents that this is a perfect live event to bond with their child.”
“If you know kids who are obsessed with CoComelon and parents or family members who catch themselves singing along, this show is the perfect combination of a high-quality production for adults and consistent audience engagement to keep the kids entertained," said producer Glenn Osher.
CoComelon has become a perennial leader on major streaming platforms like Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Roku and Netflix, where it set the record for consecutive days in the Top 10 ‘Most Watched TV Show.’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.