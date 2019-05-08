Jonas Brothers announce Happiness Begins Tour
After building overwhelming anticipation, Grammy-nominated multiplatinum powerhouse trio — Jonas Brothers — announce the details for their 40-city Happiness Begins Tour this summer and fall with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

The announcement coincides with the launch of the pre-order for the band’s highly anticipated comeback album “Happiness Begins” at https://jonasbrothers.lnk.to/HappinessBegins.

The “Happiness Begins Tour” will stop at Tampa’s Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, on Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. This marks the first headline tour for the Jonas Brothers in almost a decade.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 10 at the Amalie Arena ticket office, Ticketmaster outlets and at Ticketmaster.com. Advanced parking passes are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Amalie Arena ticket office. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.

