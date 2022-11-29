Journey through various holiday songs with the Southwest Florida Symphony

Guest artist Andrew Lipke will take the audience and orchestra with him on a journey through the dense chords, accompaniments, melodic lines, bounciness and wistful yearning that make for the perfect Christmas song.
Southwest Florida Symphony's Christmas show will be a "Holiday Pops" concert like no other.
Philadelphia-based multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, composer, arranger, producer, conductor, storyteller and educator Andrew Lipke is back, bringing Southwest Florida some much-needed cheer after an uncheerful hurricane season.
“That’s what the Christmas spirit’s all about,” he said. “I love Christmas music, so I thought a lot about what kind of Christmas show I’d enjoy and what it is that I love about Christmas songs.”
This time, he’ll take the audience and orchestra with him on a journey through the dense chords, accompaniments, melodic lines, bounciness and wistful yearning that make for the perfect Christmas song.
He even hopes to collaborate with the crowd on a Christmas song just for Florida.
Multifaceted to the max, a little complicated, practically a human synthesizer, Lipke is the son of a Methodist minister and a music-loving mom. He lived in South Africa until he was nine.
“There was always music at our church in Pretoria,” he said. “We had an amateur musical theater group where we’d all get up and perform just for the joy of it. Christmas was a very religious affair, with a candlelight service and carols.”
Eclecticism personified, Lipke has dedicated himself to exploring the common ground among musical genres that couldn’t seem more different.
He’s written works for choral and chamber ensembles.
He also wrote a punk rock score for the film “Back Issues: The Hustler Magazine Story.”
He spent more than a decade touring with Led Zeppelin tribute band Get The Led Out.
As a vocalist he joined conductor Steve Hackman’s classical-rock mashup “Brahms V. Radiohead,” which seamlessly melds Brahms’ First Symphony and Radiohead’s “OK Computer.”
He’s released seven albums of original music from madrigals to hard rock.
“Music can show us the unifying elements to everything,” he said. “Things that we think are different, disparate, not the same, and should be segregated, really have the same basic building blocks.”
Known for making his audiences think, Lipke and the Southwest Florida Symphony will balance intellect with fun. Together with the audience, he’ll unpack exactly what it is that timeless holiday hits have in common.
The audience should also listen for a special mashup that he calls “The Nutcracker Christmas Song Surprise,” blending "Nutcracker Suite" themes with new lyrics and traditional favorites for them to identify.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.