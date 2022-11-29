Journey through various holiday songs with the Southwest Florida Symphony

Guest artist Andrew Lipke will take the audience and orchestra with him on a journey through the dense chords, accompaniments, melodic lines, bounciness and wistful yearning that make for the perfect Christmas song.

Southwest Florida Symphony's Christmas show will be a "Holiday Pops" concert like no other.

Philadelphia-based multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, composer, arranger, producer, conductor, storyteller and educator Andrew Lipke is back, bringing Southwest Florida some much-needed cheer after an uncheerful hurricane season.


