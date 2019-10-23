Edison and Ford Winter Estates will host the first Rhythm on the River concert of the season with the Journey tribute band, Faithfully. The event will take place in the river pavilion along the Caloosahatchee on Oct. 25.
Formed in 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee, Faithfully has become a popular tribute band and has received international recognition. With John Allen as lead vocalist, the group performs Journey’s biggest hits, as well as fan favorites.
The river pavilion offers a beautiful river view and a chance to see a spectacular sunset. Guests should bring a folding chair. There will be a cash bar and refreshments available for purchase. No coolers are permitted. Visitors should park in the main Edison Ford parking lot.
Edison and Ford Winter Estates is the internationally known winter home site of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford. More than 250,000 visitors walk through the location each year from all around the globe. The organization has received many awards, including the National Stewardship Award from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the National Garden Clubs’ Historic Preservation Award. The property is an official project of “Save America’s Treasures,” a Florida Historic Landmark and a National Register Historic Site. The Edison Botanic Laboratory is a National Historic Chemical Landmark.
The site is open every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and until 9 p.m. during the month of December for Holiday Nights.
