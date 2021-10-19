The Swingaroos members Assaf Gleizner, co-creator/music director/piano, and Kimberly Hawkey, bandleader. In this jazzy cabaret, The Swingaroos will put their signature swingin’ twist on such songs as “Get Your Kicks on Route 66,” “Hound Dog” and “Happy Days Are Here Again.”
Photo provided by Florida Studio Theatre
Florida Studio Theatre presents “Jukebox Saturday Night” with The Swingaroos, a brand-new music revue following the history of the jukebox and highlighting the greatest hits of the 1920s–1960s.
In this jazzy cabaret, The Swingaroos will put their signature swingin’ twist on such songs as “Get Your Kicks on Route 66,” “Hound Dog” and “Happy Days Are Here Again.”
“The earliest jukebox started as a big, clunky carnival attraction in the late 1800s and, over time, developed into a sleek, showy mechanism with flashing neon lights,” said Kimberly Hawkey, bandleader of The Swingaroos and one of the show’s creators. “With a jukebox, you could hear an eclectic mix of folk singers, patriotic numbers and musical comedians like Spike Jones. They also became one of the few ways people were introduced to ‘race records,’ or recordings by Black artists who otherwise didn’t get air-play.”
Since The Swingaroos made their FST debut in 2015, the accomplished jazz and swing band has brought two other popular cabarets to Sarasota: “The Music of the Night” (2018) and “Hollywood Serenade” (2019). “Jukebox Saturday Night” marks The Swingaroos’ fourth cabaret production at Florida Studio Theatre, which has never been achieved by any other musical group.
Performing alongside Hawkey are Oliver Bonie (saxophone/carinet/vocals), Michael Brownell (double bass/vocals), Assaf Gleizner (co-creator/music director/piano) and Uri Zelig (percussion). Both accomplished professional musicians,
Bonie and Brownell will be making their FST debuts with “Jukebox Saturday Night.”
Gleizner has worked as a composer, music director, orchestrator and arranger around the world. Zelig has worked with jazz legends George Cables, Bill Crow and Marion Cowings, and was the lead drum chair in several Off-Broadway productions.
