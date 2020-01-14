'Jukebox Time Machine' celebrates the jukebox hits through the decades

By Donna Surface
From the boppin’ sounds of the ,50s, the generation-defining anthems of the ,60s and through ever-changing styles of the ,70s “Jukebox Time Machine” is a unique musical that celebrates the jukebox hits through the decades. With dynamic video, behind the scenes stories of the New York City music biz and the joyful sounds of timeless tunes, this is more than a musical.
Journey back in time with this multi-media tribute to the timeless artists and songs that topped the charts including tributes to The Beatles, The Eagles, Glen Campbell, Patsy Cline, Judy Garland, Buddy Holly, Linda Ronstadt, Johnnie Cash and more.
“We are very excited to return to this wonderful theater,” Donna Surface said. “Last season our Woodstock 50th Anniversary tribute show, “Feelin’ Alright,” sold out and we were immediately booked back for this season. ‘Jukebox Time Machine’ is my favorite show that we have written. It picks up where we left off with the Woodstock show and continues my journey in the New York City music business — from working for Michael Lang, the producer of Woodstock in 1969, through working at Jimi Hendrix’s recording studio, Electric Lady — to the silliness of being in the Bubblegum Music business. ‘Jukebox Time Machine’ takes us to the hit-making machine, Arista Records, where I worked when it opened in 1974, and then to Max’s Kansas City — the famous NYC club that launched the careers of so many stars, including Bruce Springsteen and Aerosmith, and where Keith Richards partied with Tina Turner, and me. My husband, Pat’s incredible voice is truly transportive, and Bill Marsh’s guitar leads bring down the house. Wait until you hear his Santana and “Hotel California.”
There will also be the popular trivia segment with prizes.
PERFORMERS:
Pat Surface is an award-winning singer/songwriter and leader of American Pie and the popular band, the Boundary Water Boys. Born in St. Paul, Minn., Surface was abandoned to the foster care system. At 2 he was adopted into a family with a music legacy that dates back to William Boyd (Hop Along Cassidy-The Singing Cowboy), the LaPlants and brought to Grand Rapids, Minn. Surface grew to be nearly 6’8” tall and became an all-star basketball player. Then music called. Now the owner of the international, award-winning record label based in Ely, MN — Spiritwood Music of The Boundary Waters, Surface sings and plays his hand-built LaPlant guitars — reaching millions with his solo performances and with his award-winning band.
Donna Surface is an actress, comedian, singer, dancer and playwright from New York City, Surface uses her special talent as storyteller and MC to set the stage for the iconic songs in this show. Surface is also a performance artist in Sign for The Hearing Impaired (a combination of American Sign Language, dance and dramatic interpretation). She calls it “See The Music.”
Bill Marsh — lead guitar. Having played professionally since age 12, Marsh has enjoyed a diverse career as a busy Nashville musician (including playing at the famed Bluebird Cafe) and a lead guitarist for touring groups throughout the U.S. and abroad. His iconic guitar leads blow audiences away. Marsh has established a parallel career as an aerospace engineer, putting rockets into space at Cape Canaveral. Who said music isn’t rocket science?
Darrol Schmidt is the winner of Best Group in the MN State Music Championships, “Butch” is American Pie’s groovy bass-player.
