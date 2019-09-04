By Daniel Sutphin
Sun Events Writer
Rock ‘n’ roll would not be what it is today without the jukebox.
Dating back to the 1940s, that coin-driven turntable was a powerforce for generations of rock ‘n’ roll, blues, country, and jazz music.
The word itself — jukebox — stemmed from the term “juke joint,” a place filled with music and a whole lot of dancing (and/or boogie for you “jive cats” out there).
J3 Vocal Showband is bringing their boogie back to the William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theater.
Family members Dennis, Bonnie and Chad Johns rock the ages, performing songs from artists such as Ben E. King, Tanya Tucker, Elvis Presley, Billy Joel, Dixie Cups, Beach Boys, Stevie Nicks, Chuck Berry, Roy Orbison, The Coasters, Roy Hamilton and many more.
“Our song choices are songs we like of course,” said Dennis, “but we always consider our audience and choose songs that folks want to hear. We have been performing as this group for four years now. In that time, we have had many sold out shows.”
Since their last round of shows in Southwest Florida in the 2019 spring, Johns said that they have expanded their set list.
“We did change our set list and show starting this past June with 10 additional songs (yet to be named),” Dennis said. “We have added floor lighting, a haze machine and lighting and sound technicians. It all has been well received with standing ovations at some shows.”
Complete with costume changes, choreography and even a little comedy, no two shows are the same with the J3 Vocal Showband.
“We appreciate our fans and have earned their responses through lots of practice,” Dennis said.
“Last (fall/spring) season we had seven sold out shows thanks to style of music, quality of music and presenting quality shows. It takes a lot of hard work with great promotional companies and caring staff at our theaters, among other things.”
The family’s master harmonies are not to be denied. Despite a hiatus from touring in the southern gospel industry for over 15 years, the trio launched the eight-piece group and regenerated the old-school sounds of rock n’ roll’s golden era.
“Our fans can expect us to work hard for them and offer a first class concert,” Dennis said. “We keep songs people respond highly to and add songs as well so they are not the same each time, in case of repeat fans. We have been blessed with hundreds of people coming to our shows three or four times (over). We are highly honored to share that with them.”
J3 Vocal Showband will take the stage at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theater located at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
For tickets or more information visit www.sunevents.com or contact the box office at 941-625-4172, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
